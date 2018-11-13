The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute Discovers a New Species of Deep Water Sea Squirts

While on a deep sea mission within the Monterey Bay, researchers from MBARI discovered a brand new species of deep water sea squirts (tunicate) that they’ve named Culeolus barryi, in honor of fellow researcher Dr. James P. Barry. This previously undiscovered species of translucent invertebrates live on stalks, which lift them off the seafloor and allows them to easily gather nutrition from particles in the water that flows through their bodies.

Culeolus barryi is a new species of tunicate (sea squirt) discovered by researchers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI). These animals live suspended a little above the seafloor so that they can capture particles of food from water currents that flow through them.