Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute Discovers a New Species of Deep Water Sea Squirts

by at on

Culeolus Barryi MBARI

While on a deep sea mission within the Monterey Bay, researchers from MBARI discovered a brand new species of deep water sea squirts (tunicate) that they’ve named Culeolus barryi, in honor of fellow researcher Dr. James P. Barry. This previously undiscovered species of translucent invertebrates live on stalks, which lift them off the seafloor and allows them to easily gather nutrition from particles in the water that flows through their bodies.

Culeolus barryi is a new species of tunicate (sea squirt) discovered by researchers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI). These animals live suspended a little above the seafloor so that they can capture particles of food from water currents that flow through them.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP