‘Wakey Wakey’, An Enigmatic Teaser Trailer for a Mysterious New ‘Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared’ Project

Becky Sloan and Joe Pelling of BeckyandJoes, the brilliant minds behind the wonderfully surreal video series Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared, have teased out a rather enigmatic trailer simply called Wakey, Wakey.

This mysterious project is a collaboration between Conan O’Brien‘s company Conaco, Blink Films and Turner Broadcasting‘s Super Deluxe .



