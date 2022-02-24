Multi-Lingual News Correspondent Flawlessly Reports on the Ukraine Invasion in Six Different Languages

Mutlilinguist Phillip Crowther, who works as an International Affiliate Correspondent for The Associated Press GMS, quite flawlessly reported on the unfolding events around the Russian invasion of Ukraine in six different languages.

Crowther was born to a German mother and a British father, was raised and educated in Luxembourg and the United Kingdom all of which led to his nimble ability with languages.

Six-language coverage from Kyiv with AP News. In this order: English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Crowther made such an impression around the world with his incredible language talents that both Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon mentioned his report on their respective shows.

via Neatorama