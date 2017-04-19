Neurotransmitter 3000, A 23-Foot Thrill Ride Controlled by the Rider’s Biometric Data

Artist and designer Daniel de Bruin has created the Neurotransmitter 3000, a 23-Foot tall thrill ride that is controlled by the rider’s biometric data.

Daniel built the first phase of the machine as part of his graduation from HKU University of the Arts Utrecht in 2015. From then on, he developed a plan to control the machine by biometric data he obtains by sensors on his body. Heart rate, body temperature, orientation / gravity and muscle tension are measured and translated to variations in motion. Thus, not only responds De Bruins body on the movements of the Neurotransmitter, the Neurotransmitter also responds to his body.