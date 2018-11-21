Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The World’s First Functioning 3D Printed Motorcycle

by at on

Marco Mattia Cristofori and Maximilian Sedlak of the NOWLAB at the BigRep Consultancy have created the NERA e-motorcycle – the world’s first fully functioning 3D printed motorcycle. This incredible electric bike also sports embedded working electronics, smooth forkless steering and brilliantly printed airless tires.

BIG NEWS! NOWLAB has developed the world’s first fully 3D printed and functional e-motorcycle, the NERA e-motorcycle by Marco Mattia Cristofori with Maximilian Sedlak! All NERA bike parts, excluding electrical components, have been 3D printed!

3D Printed Motorcycle

via Geekologie



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP