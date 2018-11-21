The World’s First Functioning 3D Printed Motorcycle

BIG NEWS! NOWLAB has developed the world’s first fully 3D printed and functional e-motorcycle, the NERA e-motorcycle by Marco Mattia Cristofori with Maximilian Sedlak! All NERA bike parts, excluding electrical components, have been 3D printed!

