The World’s First Functioning 3D Printed Motorcycle

Marco Mattia Cristofori and Maximilian Sedlak of the NOWLAB at the BigRep Consultancy have created the NERA e-motorcycle – the world’s first fully functioning 3D printed motorcycle. This incredible electric bike also sports embedded working electronics, smooth forkless steering and brilliantly printed airless tires.
BIG NEWS! NOWLAB has developed the world’s first fully 3D printed and functional e-motorcycle, the NERA e-motorcycle by Marco Mattia Cristofori with Maximilian Sedlak! All NERA bike parts, excluding electrical components, have been 3D printed!
via Geekologie