Classic Paintings Reimagined As Interactive Installations in Neil Mendoza’s ‘Mechanical Masterpieces’

“Mechanical Masterpieces” is a clever art exhibit that reimagined classic paintings as interactive installations that were manually activated by the viewer. This unique experience was created in 2020 by the very talented artist Neil Mendoza for the Tough Art Program at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburg.
Mechanical Masterpieces is a collection of paintings reimagined for the 21st century. Optimized for short attention spans, it allows viewers to poke, switch, disco, inflate and water paintings to their heart’s content.
via b3ta