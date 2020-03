The great crooner and Grammy Hall of Fame inductee Neil Diamond decided he wanted to cheer things up for his fans out there who may be anxious and weary from being in quarantine. Sitting in front of the fire with a guitar in hand, Diamond performed an acoustic version of his 1969 hit “Sweet Caroline”, slightly altering the lyrics to fit current times.

Hands washing hands

Reaching out

Don’t touch me

I won’t touch you…”

Here’s the original version of the song.