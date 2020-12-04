Stunning Photos Showcasing the Mystical Beauty of Wistman’s Wood in Dartmoor National Park, England

Photographer Neil Burnell has created a stunning photo series of the enchanting beauty of Wistman’s Wood in Dartmoor National Park, Devon, England, which is known for its winding trees, mossy ground, and foggy climate.

This beautiful series is featured in Burnell’s book Mystical and in a gorgeous video compilation of the photos he’s taken over the course of four years. Burnell stated that he’s learned quite a bit about the woodland and wants to share its legendary fairy-tale beauty.

Over the past few years I’ve got to know the woodland better and better the more I’ve visited. I’ve also slowly adapted my shooting and processing style to a stage where I’m now happy to exhibit the latest images in the series. Printing this series was always the end goal for me and I’m now proud to be able to do so.

Prints are available for purchase through Burnell’s site.

via Nag on the Lake