Adorable Tiny Needle Felted Dog Sculptures

Laura of Laura’s Felt Dogs creates adorable tiny needle-felted dog sculptures that are made in the image of photos that her customers send to her. To date, Laura has created a large number of her dogs in a wide variety of breeds and colors, each one looking like the pooch that inspired it.

Handmade felt dogs and other animals. Send me a photo of your dog to make an order!

