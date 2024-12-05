The Crew of the E/V Nautilus Catches Their Very First Sighting of a Nautilus on the Final Dive of 2024

While exploring the deep waters of the German Channel in Palau, an ROV launched from the E/V Nautilus captured the very rare sight of several nautiloids near the ocean floor on their final dive of the 2024 season. This was the first time the Corps of Exploration had seen this particular cephalopod in all of their years of operation.

Our Corps of Exploration witnessed four Palau nautilus individuals (Nautilus belauensis) in Palau’s German Channel! These are the first sightings of nautiloids — the most primitive cephalopods — from E/V Nautilus after 1000+ ROV dives over the last 15 years of operations.