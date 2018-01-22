An Aging Doug Kenney Narrates ‘A Futile and Stupid Gesture’, A Netflix Film About National Lampoon

A Futile and Stupid Gesture is the story of comedy wunderkind Doug Kenney, who co-created the National Lampoon, Caddyshack, and Animal House. Kenney was at the center of the 70’s comedy counter-culture which gave birth to Saturday Night Live and a whole generation’s way of looking at the world.

