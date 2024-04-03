A Wonderful Series of NASA Posters Commemorating the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024

Artist: Dongjae “Krystofer” Kim

NASA enlisted talented artists among their ranks to create a wonderful series of posters commemorating the total solar eclipse that will cut a wide swath across Mexico, the United States and Canada on April 8, 2024.

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross the continental United States, providing an exciting and breathtaking opportunity for observation and science. A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. People located in the center of the Moon’s shadow when it hits Earth will experience a total eclipse.

Each of the four artists were inspired by different aspects. Krystopher Kim said that he was inspired by past space exploration, Tyler Norgen looked to travel pamphlets of the 1930s, Kristen Perrin‘s poster highlighted the universality of the eclipse, and Genna Duberstein created hers from a fond memory of her parents with their dog.

Artist: Kristen Perrin

Artist: Tyler Nordgren

Artist: Genna Duberstein

via Neatorama