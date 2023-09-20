The Difference Between Toxic Narcissism and Self Love

An insightful essay by The School of Life, which was animated by Léon Moh-Cah, explains the important difference between toxic narcissism and the crucial need to love oneself in order to approach the world in a calm and confident manner.

We’re so aware of the bad narcissist – one whose overweening pride leaves them no room for empathy or kindness – that we are at risk of missing the central role that narcissism should play in the development of any healthy human. None of us is able to thrive without a chance to deeply like ourselves.