Barbuzzo has created a two new additions to the family to go with their very clever TriceraTACO, a prehistoric plastic taco holder. The first is the NACHOsaurus Dip and Snack Dish Set – a green plastic dinosaur that carries chips on its back. The other is a TACOsaurus Rex Taco Holder, that just like its TriceraTACO cousin, can easily carry two tacos on its back at a time.

via Foodiggity