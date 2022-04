Musician Plays Slap Bass Through a Synth Pedal

The very talented musician Charles Berthoud hooked up his bass guitar to a synth pedal and proceed to perform a very slap bass-forward heavy metal instrumental. The pedal gave a nice, intriguing electronic tone to the instrument’s normally rich, baritone sound.

I played slap bass through a synth pedal (plus others) and it sounds UNBELIEVABLE.