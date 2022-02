Musician Plays Famous Melodies on a Toy Piano

Musician Nahre Sol quite amusingly transposed and performed famous, mostly instrumental melodies on a toy piano. Sol rated each song after she played it, determining whether or not it sounded better on the tiny piano.

Famous melodies ranked by how they sound on a toy piano! Everything from Mozart, Beethoven, Puccini…to Super Mario, Star Wars, and Jaws :)

via The Awesomer