Musician in Toe Socks Plays a Walking Bass Line With His Feet While Playing a Mean Guitar With His Hands

Musician Davidlap who, like bassist Davie504 asks his fans to challenge him through social media and like Rob Scallon enjoys finding unusual ways to play his instruments, quite amusingly put on a pair of brightly colored toe socks and proceeded to play a nice blues jam with his hands on a guitar and a bass at his feet. As he got into further into it, he began playing a mean walking bass line, almost quite literally.

I’m doing a very difficult thing in this video: I’m playing bass with my feet while I’m playing a blues guitar solo with my hands. …Being able to play with my feet has cost me a lot of effort and doing it while I’m playing the guitar is even more difficult.