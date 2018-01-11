Laughing Squid

Musician Explains the Concept of Harmony to Five People of Different Ages and Levels of Expertise

Jacob Collier, an incredibly talented multi-instrumentalist, partnered with Wired to sit down to explain and discuss the concept of harmony with people at five different ages and at five different levels of expertise. The conversations ranged from a young boy who quickly grasped this musical idea all the way to Collier playing a gorgeous duet of “Amazing Grace” with the legendary Herbie Hancock.

