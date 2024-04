Talented multi-instrumentalist¬†Arnaud Delannoy who previously played “Careless Whisper” on 100 instruments, gave a very quick, helpful non-verbal lesson showing the basics of playing the musical saw.

This is a very short tutorial to explain the basics of the saw. You will need some practice to find the notes. Please notice that I have an old musical saw “La Scie Musicale”, but it also works with a regular hand saw. The range will only be narrower, and be careful with the teeth!