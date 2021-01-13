Musical Astronomer Sets the Galaxy to Music

Becky Ferreira of Vice’s Motherboard virtually sat down with Matt Russo, who happens to be an astronomer, a physics lecturer at the University of Toronto, a musician and founder of System Sounds. System Sounds consists of a group of musicians who seek to translate the rhythm of the galaxies into soundscapes and songs. Russo explains how he couldn’t decide between a career in music or a career in science, so he decided to bring them both together.

