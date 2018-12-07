A Brilliant Highly Rhythmic Music Sample Created From Abandoned Industrial Equipment on the Docks

Multimedia artist Daniel Gourski and DJ Jonas Appel have created “Docks”, a brilliant, highly rhythmic music sample made entirely from abandoned industry equipment. Gourski and Appel creatively banged, scraped and knocked at the waterside equipment with all sorts of objects, without causing any damage while recording this piece.

Against our fast-moving world, in which media content is often reduced, Jonas and I let inspiration guide us to create a seven and a half minutes long sample project in a docks setting surrounded by abandoned industry. .

via Boing Boing