São Paulo, Brazil street artist Mauro “Muretz” has been creating playful murlas throughout Brazil and London. It all began at the age of 15, when Mauro got expelled from school for drawing and then went out to start earning money for exactly what got him kicked out in the first place. His work, which was recently featured at the Montana Gallery in Barcelona, is available to view on Instagram and his website.

via Colossal