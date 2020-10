Artist Jason Beck quite remarkably created “The Muppet Maniac Series 1”, images the normally adorably goofy Muppets that were seamlessly transformed into the monstrous characters from classic horror films. This hilariously irreverent series is something that Beck said that this kind of work is right up his alley.

I really enjoy mashing things up…especially things that are considered cute with things that are gruesome.

Thanks Chip Beale!