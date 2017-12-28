Laughing Squid

Focused Munchkin Cat Watches Gordon Ramsay Knead Dough for Helpful Biscuit Making Tips

by at on

Pooky Making Biscuits with Gordon Ramsay

An absolutely adorable little munchkin cat named Pooky parked herself in front of the computer where Chef Gordon Ramsay was demonstrating how to properly knead dough in order to get rid of any remaining pockets of air. While intently watching, Pooky was mimicking his actions and watching his every move intently, as if she were hoping to garner some helpful tips to improve her own biscuit making process.

Pooky learning to make biscuits from Gordon Ramsay

Pooky is also a student of music, particularly piano for which she has the inadvertent gift of jazz.

