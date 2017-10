An adorably hungry munchkin cat joined her human in consuming corn on the cob from opposite ends of the ear, while her siblings in the background watched intently. The little cat found that she enjoyed the bright yellow kernels so much that she began gnawing on her end with increasing gusto , until her human on the other end finally gave up.

