8 Year Old ‘Mullet Boy’ From Wisconsin Makes the Finals in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships

An 8 year old boy from Menomonie, Wisconsin named Emmitt Bailey, who is proudly known as “Mullet Boy”, has made it to the top 25 in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships – Kids Division against worthy opponents from across the country with similarly styled manes. He even got to throw the first pitch of the Eau Claire Express collegiate baseball game. Emmit’s father Eric said that this was a real honor.

I’m pretty excited, I mean it’s a big deal…The Express are a big deal in the Eau Claire community in themselves, so to have him out there throwing the first pitch is exciting.”

Emmit was really excited about watching the votes.

t’s extremely fun to watch the votes, so it started out at, I think there was 600 kids that made the Facebook cut…Then they went to 100 and then all of the sudden we were watching the votes and he kept climbing, and climbing, and climbing, and then it went to the 25.

Also competing is a young man named Callen Steinbrink from Austin, Texas. His father had entered and placed in the contest in 2021.

Curtis Steinbrink competed last year in the USA Mullet Championships and placed 11th in the nation for his sick hair. And now this year, his son Callen decided to be just like dad and grow a mullet too.