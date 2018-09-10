The Ancient Genetic Component That Connects All of Humanity to a Single Ancestor

Real Life Lore offers some helpful assistance in the confusing subject of common genetic ancestry, which connects all of humanity to an MRCA (Most Recent Common Ancestor). This mysterious MCRA is said to have procreated greatly, with progeny who settled all over the Earth.

All of us alive on earth watching this video can mutually trace all of our ancestors back to this person is known as the most recent common ancestor or MRCA and he or she is believed to have existed not terribly long ago they may have existed as recently as just 300 BCE…this person had amazing reproductive success and was likely a merchant that traveled extensively with their offspring venturing off and creating their own offspring over time in the far-flung parts of the world like the Americas and Australia.