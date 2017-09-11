How the Unique Scene Framing Used in Mr. Robot Allows Viewers to Draw Their Own Conclusions

Now the thing about Mr. Robot is, given the fact that the show is like I said, a show about society. Elliott’s emotions and desires while yes, pretty important, aren’t the main focus of the series and when emotions coming from a single character aren’t the main focus and one of conventional framings main purposes is to enhance the emotions of a character there’s no point in using conventional framing.

In another one of his very thoughtful video essays , filmmaker Karsten Runquist took a look at the non-standard scene framing employed in the first season of the sublime series Mr. Robot , noting how these unique perspectives give the viewers room to draw their own conclusions without being led by the cinematography.

