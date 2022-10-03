Mr. Doodle Doodles Over Every Inch of His Giant House

Mr. Doodle (Sam Cox) quite amazingly drew his distinctive doodles over every square inch of his giant house in Tenterden, Kent, England, in a fast-moving timelapse. In reality, the process took place over two years. Each doodle was done by hand in his unique tableau of black and white.

The animation was created entirely by me and it consists of 1857 photographs, painstakingly taken between September 2020 and September 2022. The whole house is real, everything is doodled, the doodles were all hand doodled for the animation it’s not CGI.

He also doodled his car.

Cox spoke with the BBC about this project.