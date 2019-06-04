Musicians Flawlessly Play Their Instruments While Performing an Amusing Series of Tap Dance Routines

During a live show in 2017, the very talented musicians of MozArt Group (previously) flawlessly played their instruments while comedically performing an amusing series of tap dance routines. These vignettes were performed by different combinations of musicians within the group, each of whom picked up where the others left off. s stated in our previous post, each musician in the quartet is classically trained, has an amazing sense of humor and a brilliant sense of timing.

We exist despite the sober formality of great concert halls, despite the boredom of classical musicians’ life, despite fanatic lovers of classical music, despite fans of rock, rap or pop who are afraid of classical music. We treat our Muse with a humorous irony and we’re sure, she will have nothing against it!