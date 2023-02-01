How Moving Vehicles Are Faked in TV and Movies

In a rollicking piece for Movies Insider, narrator Joe Avella explores the SFX work of NAC Effects to learn more about how they create realistic moving vehicle scenes for TV and movies. They use a programmable gimbal that mimics the motion of a car, boat, train, motorcycle, or any other form of transportation. The gimbal can be programmed to learn the movements of a specific vehicle and recreates it to match the scene.

Sometimes, it’s safer for productions to fake vehicles’ movements for stunts rather than put them in real action. So special effects artists will use rigs and gimbals to make them move in place. NAC Effects will put a given vehicle or set on top of one of its six-axis motion bases capable of creating realistic movements of all sorts.