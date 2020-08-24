Creepy Movie Monster Face Masks by Rob Sheridan

Rob Sheridan, a talented artist, photographer, former creative director for Nine Inch Nails and friend of Laughing Squid, and his wife Stephanie have created a wonderful line of protective face masks that feature the very recognizable lower face of some very infamous monsters.

Our growing collection of horror-inspired designs are hand-illustrated by Rob Sheridan specifically for face masks. …Wearing masks should be FUN! Our MOVIE MONSTERS face masks are comfy, lightweight/breathable, vividly printed, machine-washable, made in the USA, and support charity + small business.

These masks are not only creepy, but they are helping to raise money, in partnership with Threadless, for MedShare International.

A portion of proceeds that Threadless earns for each sale of these masks, up to a $500K maximum donation, is being donated to MedShare, a humanitarian aid non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities, and our planet. MedShare sources and directly delivers surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world.

Sheridan also created a mask similar to that of The Joker from the Batman: The Animated Series, and as the great Mark Hamill impeccably voices the character, Sheridan decided to appropriately name it “The Hamill”. The Star Wars actor took public notice of Sheridan’s masks.