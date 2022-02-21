A Seamless Supercut of Movie and TV References Made in ‘The Office’

Freelance videographer Nils duMortier put together a seamless supercut of 30 of the most recognizable movie and television references made by different characters in The Office.

duMortier stated that he went looking for a video like this but couldn’t find one that fit the bill. While we might have suggested “The Office Time Machine” by Joe Sabia and Aaron Rasmussen, the compilation duMortier made also works quite well.

I couldn’t find this type of video and I really wanted to see it. So I made one. Most references are pretty obvious, but it is still nice to see them combined.

via Digg