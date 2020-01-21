Laughing Squid

Mountain Dew Cheesecake

Homemade cheesecake and Mountain Dew rarely have anything in common, but that little fact didn’t deter Tastemade from creating a very simple, rectangular yellow cheesecake with a green glaze that contains the distinctly bright-colored caffeinated soda. No baking involved for this recipe, just crush, mix, color, glaze, and chill.

Dew or Dew not; there is no try.

Cooking vlogger James Lamprey also combined these ingredients for a no-bake Mountain Dew cheesecake. His version was made in a circular spring-form pan and rather than layering the green and yellow colors, he swirled them together.


