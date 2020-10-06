Italian Man Breaks Own Record for the Most Ice Cream Scoops Balanced on a Single Cone for Ten Seconds

Italian ice cream fanatic Dmitri Panciera broke his own record with Guinness World Records when he placed a remarkable 125 scoops onto a single cone and then balanced it for ten seconds. This record was set live during a television special about setting records.
Dimitri Panciera (Italy) looks to reclaim his title for the most ice cream scoops balanced on a cone in front of a studio audience on ‘Lo Show dei Record’. ..The rules for this challenge state that the cone has to have a diameter no greater than 9.5 cm (3.74 in) and that once all the scoops are balanced, they must remain on the cone without falling for a minimum of 10 seconds.
Panciera previously set the record at 121 scoops and before that 109 scoops.
