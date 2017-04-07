Morgan Freeman Brilliantly Recreates His Iconic Shawshank Redemption Speech for Graham Norton

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show to promote his new film Going In Style, the very talented Morgan Freeman reluctantly but brilliantly recreated Red Redding‘s iconic opening speech from the superlative 1994 film The Shawshank Redemption. Rather than somberly recounting the sad story of Andy Dufresne, however Freeman directed his distinct narrative style right at the eponymous host.

I must admit I didn’t think much of Graham Norton first time I laid eyes on him. Looked like a stiff breeze could blow him over. That was my first impression of the man. I can see why some people took him for annoying. He had a walk and a talk that just wasn’t normal around here. And boy did he drink. He drank like a man without a care or worry in the world.