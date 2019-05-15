Moon Pod, A Lightweight Ergonomic Beanbag That Forms Into Three Relaxing Zero Gravity Positions

The Moon Pod is a lightweight ergonomic beanbag that employs custom high-density beads that form to movement and creates a zero-gravity experience in three different comfortable, supportive positions that relax both body and the soul.

Moon Pod is a premium lightweight beanbag engineered to deliver a feeling of zero-gravity weightlessness in any position. It cradles your body into a rare static state, providing ultimate stress relief and all-day relaxation. …The outer shell is a soft and stretchy, yet restrictive membrane made of a specially-designed blend of fabrics. It allows the beads to actively adjust, but retain support, molding and actively adjusting to achieve ultimate comfort.

Entrepreneur John Fiorentino had raised over $1.2 Million dollars on a successful June 2018 Kickstarter campaign in order to bring the Moon Pod to market and began shipping in November of that year.