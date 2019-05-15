Moon Pod, A Lightweight Ergonomic Beanbag That Forms Into Three Relaxing Zero Gravity Positions

The Moon Pod is a lightweight ergonomic beanbag that employs custom high-density beads that form to movement and creates a zero-gravity experience in three different comfortable, supportive positions that relax both body and the soul.
Entrepreneur John Fiorentino had raised over $1.2 Million dollars on a successful June 2018 Kickstarter campaign in order to bring the Moon Pod to market and began shipping in November of that year.
We’re so excited about the last week, and couldn’t be happier that some people already have received, and are enjoying their Moon Pod!