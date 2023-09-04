Geographical Maps Illustrated as Colorful Monsters

Artist Eddie White Jr., an Australian who lives in Colombia, created Monster Maps, a wonderful series of town, city, state, and country maps illustrated as colorful monsters, showcasing the unique shape and personality of each geographic location.

Monster Maps are weird, wild and wonderful celebrations of the uniqueness of every town, city, country, region and continent on this Earth.

The maps can be purchased as T-Shirts to wear with local pride. White also asks that wearers tag him on social media.

We hope you enjoy Eddie’s Monster Maps products as much as we enjoy seeing you use them. Make sure you send us images of you wearing/using your Monster Maps merch via our social channels.

via The Williamsburg Cat Sitter