A Badass Mongolian Throat Singing Heavy Metal Band

Uuhai is a truly badass Mongolian heavy metal band that features traditional dress, the incredible throat singing and Urtiin Duu (long song) for which the region is known. The musicians get their unique musical sound from combining traditional Mongolian instruments such as the Morin khuur and the Zhangu drum with such modern inventions as a Flying V electric guitar, a traditional drum kit, and a bright blue bass.

Our goal is to blend globalized rock music with the UNESCO-registered cultural legacies of Mongolian throat singing, long song, and horse-head fiddle music in creating Mongolian rock metal songs while uniting fans in shouts of “hoo-rah”.

