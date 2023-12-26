Toronto Mom and Kids Recreate the Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ Video for Their 2023 Holiday Card

Angela Young and her two children Lilah and Levi, who previously recreated the 1998 Beastie Boys music video for “Intergalactic” in 2019, ran with the same theme when they performed an exact reenactment of the band’s music video for their 1994 hit song “Sabotage”, albeit around the streets of Toronto instead the original Los Angeles, for their 2023 holiday card.

It only took 4 years and a major global event but the kids were finally old enough to do the stunt work required to recreate SABOTAGE by THE BEASTIE BOYS for our holiday card this year. We hope you enjoy it as much as we loved making it. Happy Holidays one and all!