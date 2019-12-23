Laughing Squid

Toronto Mom and Her Two Kids Recreate the Beastie Boys ‘Intergalactic’ Music Video for Their Holiday Card

Toronto mom Angela Young and her two children Lilah and Levi celebrated both the 2019 holiday season and the 20th Anniversary of the Beastie Boys music video for “Intergalactic” by recreating part of the celebrated video for this year’s holiday card. Young and her kids, who were dressed in the same hazard suits, black vests with fluorescent stripes, yellow boots, and gloves as the original, struck poses and danced their way around Toronto’s underground PATH, Union Station and the TTC subway.

Surprise! We did a video with this year’s holiday card! We channeled the ultimate trio The Beastie Boys and one of my all-time favourite music videos, “Intergalactic” for inspiration. Getting those work suits in child size was a lot harder than you’d think.

Here’s the original Beastie Boys “Intergalactic” music video.

