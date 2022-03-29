A Gorgeous Timelapse of the Mojave Desert Night Sky

Filmmaker Gavin Heffernan of Sun Chaser Pictures shot an absolutely gorgeous four-minute timelapse of the night sky over the Mojave Desert near Joshua Tree National Park. Heffernan captured the footage from various locations within the vast desert, using the full moon as natural light to frame the sky.

Shot at various locations surrounding Joshua Tree National Park, this night sky compilation uses a full moon to “paint” the foreground, giving the visuals a surreal psychedelic “daylight” feeling.

Heffernan partnered with Harun Mehmedinovic to produce this timelapse. Like their other Skyglow films, this location is a participant in the Dark Sky Project.

This project was shot as part of SKYGLOW, our ongoing quest to explore the effects and dangers of urban light pollution in contrast with some of the most incredible dark sky areas in North America.

Star Trails Over Joshua Tree this weekend. pic.twitter.com/ONPV5TNFAb — Gavin Heffernan (@GavinHeffernan) March 23, 2022

