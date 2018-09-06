Iconic Modernist Architecture Beautifully Reimagined in the Pastoral Style of Thomas Kinkade Paintings

It all started out with a tweet by architect Donna Sink, who asked if anyone does “paintings of Modern buildings in the style of Thomas Kincade?”. Photoshop artist and fellow architect @robyniko answered the call with a gorgeous rendition of The Fisher House by Louis Kahn in Kinkaide’s distinctively pastoral style. He then decided, as a form of elaborate procrastination, to create his own mashup series of Thomas Kinkade with Modernist homes and buildings. Included in this series is the Charles and Ray Eames’ Case Study Cabin the Eighth, The Gehryhaus, Le Corbusier’s Villa Savoye, Mies Van Der Rohe’s “Farmsworth House” and Philip Johson’s Glass Cottage.

I have a lot to do and my wife would kill me if she knew I spent time on this, but you don’t get to pick when you get the call to be a hero…