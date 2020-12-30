A Modern Trailer for the Original 1973 ‘Westworld’ Film

With the wild success of the Westworld series, HBO Max has updated and modernized the trailer for the original Michael Chricton film of the same name, which is now streaming on HBO Max. The 1973 film starred Yul Brynner as the Gunslinger, a “malfunctioning” android who stalks the visiting humans.

The main attraction of Westworld is the Gunslinger – a robot programmed to start duels but who can always be killed by humans packing special guns. John and Peter, two buddies on vacation, wake up in a Westworld bordello after a night of brawls and booze, not yet knowing that a system-wide failure has infected the androids and placed them in mortal danger.