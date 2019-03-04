Modern Minimalist Regulation Playing Cards

In 2015, we wrote about Minim, a gorgeous set of sleek minimalist playing cards by artist Joe Doucet with just enough reductive design to keep the regulation label intact. Online gift retailer Areaware has these beautiful cards back in stock and is offering them for sale while supplies last. The black set is available for purchase by itself, while the white set is part of a bundle deal.

Simple geometric symbols are reductive versions of hearts, clubs, diamonds, and spades. While it is necessary to mark the backs of regulation cards, we’ve done so with minimal diagonal lines instead of the typical ornamental graphics.

via swiss miss