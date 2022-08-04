Mister Rogers Visits the Set of ‘The Incredible Hulk’

A wonderful superhero-themed episode from February 6, 1980, shows Mister Rogers leaving his beloved neighborhood to visit the Universal Studios set of the classic CBS show The Incredible Hulk.

Mister Rogers and his ad-hoc cameraman Mr. McFeely spoke with series stars Lou Ferrigno and Bill Bixby to talk about how scary things that children may see on television are just pretended. To demonstrate this point, Ferrigno invited them in to see how the makeup and prosthetics were put on to make him the Hulk and then revealed how he went back to himself after it was all removed.

Actress Margaret Hamilton previously made a similar point by wearing her witch costume from the Wizard of Oz just to show that she was just acting.

via Boing Boing