Amusing Bloopers From ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’

The iconic children’s show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood (previously) always appeared perfectly arranged and produced, but even Fred Rogers had those days when things didn’t work out as planned.

A wholesome series of amusing bloopers and outtakes show Mr. Rogers having difficulty putting on his shoes when a crew member switched them in a good-natured prank, experiencing a really challenging time setting up a teepee and running out of money at the grocery store. Even puppet Lady Elaine Fairchilde had a bit of difficulty with her accordion.