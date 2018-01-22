Beautiful Mirror Cakes and Pastries That Gleam Like Glass With the Creative Use of Reflective Icing

Penkina also shares photos from her students, like this beautiful blue mirror cake , on a separate page dedicated to their work .

I will advise you on basic ingredients and tools, which are easy accessible in stores or online. I have made this video very much informative, but simple, so anyone are able to create magic in their home kitchen.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!