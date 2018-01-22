Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Beautiful Mirror Cakes and Pastries That Gleam Like Glass With the Creative Use of Reflective Icing

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Russian baker Ksenia Penkina makes absolutely beautiful mirror cakes and pastries that brightly gleam under the lights with the very creative use of reflective icing. In addition to her individual pieces, Penkina travels around the world to demonstrate her skills and give lessons to students who want to learn this technique. Online lessons are also available at three levels; Entry Level, Advanced 1 and Advanced 2, each of which is made to accommodate a busy person at home.

I will advise you on basic ingredients and tools, which are easy accessible in stores or online. I have made this video very much informative, but simple, so anyone are able to create magic in their home kitchen.

A post shared by Ksenia Penkina (@ksenia.penkina) on

A post shared by Ksenia Penkina (@ksenia.penkina) on

Penkina also shares photos from her students, like this beautiful blue mirror cake, on a separate page dedicated to their work.

via My Modern Met

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy