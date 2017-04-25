Mirchi and Mime, A Socially Inclusive Restaurant With Only Deaf and Speech Impaired Employees

Mirchi and Mime is a wonderful restaurant in Mumbai, India that offers a unique, socially inclusive spin on meals. Using the tagline “Good Food Served Quietly“, the restaurant has hired employees from the deaf, speech impaired and sign language communities and plans to continue doing so. In an interview with MEA India File restaurant CEO Prashant Issarthat stated he does not offer these jobs out a sense of obligation, but rather as a new way of embracing what each individual has to offer.

So it is not about sympathy, it is not about empathy, it’s the restaurant. We will define it as a cutting-edge restaurant which happens to be serving Indian food… which happens to be served by speaking and hearing impaired individuals. That’s the value addition. That is just a platform for them to show the world, that yes, they can do it. All you have to do is change verbal communication to visual.

via Al Jazeera English