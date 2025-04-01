Ministry Releases First-Ever Music Video for Their Reimagined Goth Anthem ‘Everyday Is Halloween’
The band Ministry, headed up by Al Jourgensen, released an updated version of their Goth anthem “Everyday is Halloween”, 40 years after its original release. It’s featured on the new album The Squirrely Years Revisited on Cleopatra Records, which features reimagined versions of their early synth-pop songs.
Ministry also debuted an eerie new music video, the first ever for the song, which was directed by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films.
The band is doing a North American tour throughout the spring of 2025, feauring opening acts Nitzer Ebb, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, and Die Krupps.