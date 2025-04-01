Ministry Releases First-Ever Music Video for Their Reimagined Goth Anthem ‘Everyday Is Halloween’

The band Ministry, headed up by Al Jourgensen, released an updated version of their Goth anthem “Everyday is Halloween”, 40 years after its original release. It’s featured on the new album The Squirrely Years Revisited on Cleopatra Records, which features reimagined versions of their early synth-pop songs.

Ministry also debuted an eerie new music video, the first ever for the song, which was directed by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films.

”Everyday is Halloween” ? Directed by Vicente Cordero.Featuring Malice Mcmunn, Victoria Venin, Elisa Wiitch“I’m amazed and honored that folks are still listening to this song 40 years on. Fly that freak flag proudly.” – Al Jourgensen ?www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTIS…

The band is doing a North American tour throughout the spring of 2025, feauring opening acts Nitzer Ebb, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, and Die Krupps.

An Acoustic Version From 2019 Featuring Dave Navarro

Ministry Performs a Brilliant Acoustic Version of Their Song ‘(Every Day Is) Halloween’ for Halloween 2019

The Original Video From 1984

‘(Every Day Is) Halloween’ by Ministry

Lori Dorn
